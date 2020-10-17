'They’re gonna use every excuse in the book when I beat Lomachenko': Teofimo Lopez anticipating SEISMIC win against boxing great

Undefeated lightweight Teofimo Lopez says that the boxing community will be stunned when he beats the man regarded by most as the world's best boxer, Vasyl Lomachenko, on Saturday night.

Pound-for-pound great Lomachenko heads into the fight against the 15-0 Lopez as a 4/1 favorite, but Lopez says that the pre-fight odds don't reflect what he expects to unfold when the world's consensus top two lightweight fighters collide in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Man, they’re gonna use every excuse in the book," Lopez told BoxingScene.com.

"I was too big. That wasn’t his weight class. He’s getting too old. He’s not in his prime. 'If Teofimo would’ve fought him in his prime, it would’ve been different.' I mean, they’re gonna use all those excuses, so I don’t give a sh*t."

Lopez has been near flawless since he transitioned from a sensational amateur career to the professional ranks, winning 15 pro bouts in four years - most recently a second round TKO of veteran fighter Richard Commey last December.

It is a run of form that Lopez expects to continue, regardless of his opponent's pedigree.

"People are gonna talk, and I don’t care. Let ‘em," he said.

"I don’t care about that, man. They’re gonna talk. You know, people are gonna talk because they’re just mad that we’re doing it."

Double Olympic gold winner Lomachenko agreed, telling the media that age won't be a factor in the fight despite him being nine years his opponent's senior - and it is clear that Lopez similarly won't tolerate any such downplaying of what would be career-defining win.

"They’re gonna try to downsize the fact that, you know, at 23, I’m going to become undisputed world champion," Lopez said.

"It’s great, man. I’m just honored for it, and I know that with the law of attraction, I believe everything is gonna happen the way it needs to."