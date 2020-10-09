 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I want to improve my legacy': Vasyl Lomachenko targets another title ahead of Teofimo Lopez showdown (VIDEO)

9 Oct, 2020 11:40
Multiple world champion: Vasyl Lomachenko © Reuters
Ukrainian boxing superstar Vasyl Lomachenko says he sees his upcoming fight with Teofimo Lopez as a legacy fight, and believes he'll be facing one of the world's best when they face off on October 17.

Lomachenko has already captured the WBA (Super), WBO and "The Ring" world titles at lightweight, and will take on America's current IBF champion Lopez in a title unification bout at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas looking to add another title to his growing resume.

The Ukrainian, who has captured world titles in three different weight classes, said that he's excited to test his skills against the 23-year-old New Yorker, who comes into the bout with a perfect 15-0 record, including 12 knockouts.

But, despite Lopez targeting Lomachenko's titles, "The Matrix" said he harbors no ill-feeling toward his opponent ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

"Absolutely not," he told RT Sport.

"I have a goal, I have a dream and he holds a belt, the IBF title. I need this belt and Saturday, October 17 I will try to take this belt."

Lomachenko said he has always relished the challenge of facing the very best boxers on the planet, and says he'll face a tough test against Lopez when they throw hands at the MGM Grand.

"When I came into professional boxing I always wanted to fight only with the top fighters, with world champions," he said.

"Now I have a top fighter in front of me. I want only to improve who I am and to improve my legacy.

"He has a good punch, he has very good speed, he has IQ. He's young, he's hungry, but we'll see."

