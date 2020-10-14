Smash hit: Kanye West pays tribute to Joaquin Buckley's viral UFC knockout as rapper releases new song (VIDEO)

Kanye West was among those impressed by Joaquin Buckley's viral knockout at last weekend's UFC event on 'Fight Island' as the rap superstar used looped footage of stunning kick to promote the release of his new song.

Buckley's sensational back-kick KO of Imapa Kasanganay went viral on the global twittersphere, catapulting the unheralded fighter to fame (and a $50,000 post-fight bonus) in the process - and even captured the attention of rapper, and wannabe United States presidential candidate, West in the process.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

"The whole team is so energized that I had to release theme music nah nah nah," West wrote on his social media platforms, accompanied by looped footage of the fight-ending shot.

The post came amid a spree of tweets from the rapper in which he celebrated Kentucky polling results which appeared to show him charting above both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the state ahead of the November 3 election.

The poll in question has since been confirmed as invalid.

Regardless of West's political ambitions, he couldn't restrain how impressed he was with Buckley's performance in the cage last Saturday night with the video which also contains references to his presidential bid and, perhaps more strangely, also features footage of Anakin Skywalker and duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi from the film 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'.

West's endorsement of Buckley's star-making performance on 'Fight Island' will no doubt bolster the UFC's rookie's reputation even further - with West's tweet being retweeted nearly 20,000 times in the hours after he posted it.