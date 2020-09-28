 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Offensive and disrespectful': Granada mercilessly trolled by OWN SPONSORS after 6-1 thrashing by Atletico Madrid

28 Sep, 2020 10:22
Spanish club Granada were mocked by their won sponsors after their defeat to Atletico. © AFP / Twitter
Granada have slammed their own sponsors, Winamax, after the betting site trolled the club on Twitter following their 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

El Grana were put to the sword at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as Atleti opened their La Liga campaign in ruthless fashion.

Despite Winamax being Granada’s main shirt sponsors, they rubbed salt in the wounds by making use of some phallic imagery in a mock 'heatmap' from Atleti starlet Joao Felix to crack a joke at the club’s expense. 

The Andalusian outfit did not see the funny side and were quick to issue a response on Twitter.

The statement read: “Granada demand a public apology and immediate rectification from Winamax Deportes for their offensive and disrespectful tweet towards the club and its fans.

"Likewise, we reserve the right to take the appropriate action in defence of the interests of an institution with 89 years of history.”

Many on Twitter could scarcely believe Winamax would send such a tweet, with users describing it as “incredibly stupid,” “madness” and “surreal.”

Others found the saga amusing, however.

Granada had enjoyed a strong start to the season, picking up back-to-back wins over Athletic Bilbao and Alaves in their opening La Liga fixtures, as well as progressing through the second and third qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Diego Costa’s early header was the only thing separating Atletico and Granada at the break on Sunday.

However, a clinical second-half performance from the hosts saw Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente get on the scoresheet before a brace from debutant Luis Suarez wrapped things up either side of a late consolation from Jorge Molina.

Also on rt.com 'They could be perfect match': Suarez scores twice on Atletico debut as fans predict unwanted star will 'come back to bite Barca'

Granada will look to put the defeat – and the incident with the sponsors – behind them as they gear up to take on Malmo in their Europa League playoff on Thursday, while Atleti travel to Huesca on Wednesday.

