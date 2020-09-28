'Offensive and disrespectful': Granada mercilessly trolled by OWN SPONSORS after 6-1 thrashing by Atletico Madrid

Granada have slammed their own sponsors, Winamax, after the betting site trolled the club on Twitter following their 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

El Grana were put to the sword at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as Atleti opened their La Liga campaign in ruthless fashion.

Despite Winamax being Granada’s main shirt sponsors, they rubbed salt in the wounds by making use of some phallic imagery in a mock 'heatmap' from Atleti starlet Joao Felix to crack a joke at the club’s expense.

Granada to take action against their betting sponsor Winamax after offensive tweet during defeat away to https://t.co/W2B1JCgQPK#AtletiGranadahttps://t.co/OgRWf6afb3pic.twitter.com/1caQSozOAM — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) September 27, 2020

The Andalusian outfit did not see the funny side and were quick to issue a response on Twitter.

El Granada CF exige disculpas públicas y rectificación inmediata a @WinamaxDeportes por su hiriente e irrespetuoso tuit hacia el club y sus aficionados. Asimismo, nos reservamos emprender las acciones oportunas en defensa de los intereses de una institución con 89 años de vida. pic.twitter.com/pxXt70JJEH — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) September 27, 2020

The statement read: “Granada demand a public apology and immediate rectification from Winamax Deportes for their offensive and disrespectful tweet towards the club and its fans.

"Likewise, we reserve the right to take the appropriate action in defence of the interests of an institution with 89 years of history.”

Many on Twitter could scarcely believe Winamax would send such a tweet, with users describing it as “incredibly stupid,” “madness” and “surreal.”

When 'banter' goes wrong. Granada's sponsor, Winamax Deportes, with an incredibly stupid tweet taking the piss out of the club after 6-1 loss against Atlético. pic.twitter.com/5UKXvc69jx — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) September 27, 2020

Granada has every right to defend their club. Madness from @WinamaxDeportes! As a club sponsor of such a rising team they should be much smarter than this. https://t.co/M0tGhzqozG — Terry (@TerryFooty) September 27, 2020

That Granada sponsor story is surreal. — Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) September 27, 2020

Others found the saga amusing, however.

😂😂😂😂 — Frenkie Chief 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieStats) September 27, 2020

Granada had enjoyed a strong start to the season, picking up back-to-back wins over Athletic Bilbao and Alaves in their opening La Liga fixtures, as well as progressing through the second and third qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Diego Costa’s early header was the only thing separating Atletico and Granada at the break on Sunday.

However, a clinical second-half performance from the hosts saw Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente get on the scoresheet before a brace from debutant Luis Suarez wrapped things up either side of a late consolation from Jorge Molina.

Granada will look to put the defeat – and the incident with the sponsors – behind them as they gear up to take on Malmo in their Europa League playoff on Thursday, while Atleti travel to Huesca on Wednesday.