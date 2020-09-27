 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'They could be perfect match': Suarez scores twice on Atletico debut as fans predict unwanted star will 'come back to bite Barca'

27 Sep, 2020 16:25
Luis Suarez enjoyed a dream Atletico debut. © Reuters
Luis Suarez scored twice and provided an assist in a superb 24-minute cameo on his Atletico Madrid debut, showing former club Barcelona a sign of what they could be missing after his bitter departure.

Suarez came off the bench to replace Diego Costa in the 70th minute of Atletico's game against Granada with his team 3-0 up, and set about making an instant impact for his new club.

The Uruguayan teed up fellow substitute Marcos Llorente for a finish two minutes later, before finding the net himself with a looping header at the back post in the 85th minute. 

He capped his cameo with a finish in added time, initially striking the post with a shot from the edge of the box but following up and finishing the rebound. 

Atletico ran out 6-1 winners and even though it's very early days, football fans were already positing that Suarez and Atletico could be a dream match, especially under the guidance of gritty Argentine manager Diego Simeone. 

Suarez, 33, bid Barcelona an emotional farewell last week which was tinged with bitterness at the nature of his exit. 

Despite his six years of service at the Catalans – during which time he netted 195 goals, putting him third on the club's all-time list – he was deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona bosses amid the summer clearout initiated in the wake of their disastrous 2019-20 campaign. 

The decision particularly infuriated friend and former strike partner Lionel Messi, who lashed out at Barca bosses for "kicking Suarez out" of the club. 

Also on rt.com 'You didn't deserve to get kicked out': Messi attacks Barcelona board in heartfelt message to departing Suarez

Social media users were adamant that Suarez now has even more of a point to prove, and the decision to get rid of him could come back to bite Barcelona.     

