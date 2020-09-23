Deflategate 2.0? NFL's Tyrod Taylor suffered PUNCTURED LUNG as pre-game painkilling injection goes badly wrong

Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung when his team doctor tried to administer a painkilling injection just seconds before the start of Sunday's game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor was named as the Chargers' starter following the departure of veteran QB Philip Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, beating out the newly-drafted Justin Herbert to the job, but he may now be fearing for his role in the team after it emerged he may miss some time after picking up one of the more bizarre injuries in recent NFL history.

Also on rt.com NFL issues more than $1 MILLION in fines as 49ers, Broncos, Seahawks head coaches seen not wearing face masks during Week 2 games

According to numerous reports online, Taylor was set to receive a painkilling injection into his chest to remedy cracked ribs he is believed to have picked up in his team's opening week win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the first sign that something was amiss was when rookie QB Herbert lined up as the starter against the Super Bowl champs, with head coach Anthony Lynn only saying that Taylor has experienced "complications" from his injury.

However, a report from ESPN states that the team medic accidentally punctured Taylor's lung while administering the injection, causing the player to be ruled out of the game literally seconds before kickoff and forcing a visit to a nearby medical facility.

Doctors are understood to have cautioned against Taylor returning to the field "indefinitely", though the Chargers organization has rallied behind their man and said that he remains the team's starting signal-caller.

Taylor, who is in the last year of his contract in Los Angeles, will no doubt be fearing for his future with the team. Two years ago, while a member of the Cleveland Browns, he picked up an injury in the first half of a game with the New York Jets. The Browns' newly-acquired draft pick Baker Mayfield was drafted in to replace him - and Taylor never played a snap of football in Cleveland again.

Also on rt.com 'Completely clueless': Dallas Cowboys complete unlikely comeback win as Atlanta Falcons seem to FORGET vital kick rules (VIDEO)

Justin Herbert impressed in his debut game last weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, with last year's Super Bowl winner needing a Harrison Butker field goal to claim an overtime win.

The NFL Players Association has said that they are investigating the matter.