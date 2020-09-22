NFL issues more than $1 MILLION in fines as 49ers, Broncos, Seahawks head coaches seen not wearing face masks during Week 2 games

The NFL has hit three teams with an array of fines for failing to adopt the league's safety protocols after team officials were noted to be not wearing face masks on the sidelines during week two of the new season.

Three teams – Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers – were each hit with $250,000 fines after their head coaches were spotted not wearing face coverings during their teams' respective games over the weekend.

The head coaches of each of those teams were also fined $100,000 each.

This comes after the NFL's executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo last week to each of the league's 32 teams in which he said that coaching personnel must wear masks at all times, with the memo also detailing that a failure to adhere to this policy would lead to financial sanctions.

The memo was distributed to teams after it was noted that several coaches failed to correctly wear masks during week one of the season.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local government," the memo read.

"The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times."

Despite the warning, both head coaches in Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sean Payton and Jon Gruden, were seen on the broadcast either not wearing a mask, or doing so incorrectly.

Payton became the first high-profile NFL head coach to test positive for COVID-19 in March. But, speaking after the game, Gruden revealed that he had also previously contracted the virus, and would accept any fine levied towards him.

"I'm doing my best. I've had the virus. OK? I'm doing my best. I'm very sensitive about it," Gruden said.

"But I'm calling plays. I just want to communicate these situations. I apologize. And if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine. I'm very sensitive about all of that, and I apologize."

Gruden's Raiders moved to 2-0 for the season with a 34-24 win over the Saints as they played their first game in Las Vegas after the franchise moved from Oakland, California at the end of last season.