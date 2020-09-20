Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah for 'staying greedy' ahead of Chelsea showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has credited Mohamed Salah’s hunger for success as the key to his superb form throughout his time at the club.

Asked how the Egyptian has managed to stay at the top of his game since his arrival at the club in 2017, Klopp hailed him for not resting on his laurels after an incredible debut season at Anfield.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “He scored around 40 goals in his first season and quite a few players would say that’s nice and now let’s think about other things [and] about how we can make life even more beautiful but not life on the football pitch, the other part of life, and he is exactly the opposite.

“He stayed greedy, he stayed very determined. His work-rate around the games is exceptional, he is super professional, that’s the truth. And if you would write a book about how to stay successful, the training things he is doing and we are doing between the games, that’s one key.”

Salah signed for the Reds on the back of the 2016-17 season with Roma, which at the time was the most productive campaign of his career, having returned 19 goals and 15 assists.

The 28-year-old took his game to an entirely new level upon moving to Liverpool, however, as he plundered an astonishing 44 goals and 16 assists in 52 games in his first season.

While he hasn’t quite hit those same goalscoring numbers in the two campaigns since, he has remained a star performer for the Reds.

The forward has played a key role in the club not only winning their sixth European Cup/UEFA Champions League title but also their 19th English top-flight title after a 30-year wait.

Salah kicked off the 2020-21 Premier League season with a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Leeds United in the opening weekend, emphatically dispatching two penalties either side of a venomous half-volley.

The triple took Salah’s tally to 97 goals for Liverpool in just 154 games, and he’s also laid on 41 assists for his teammates in that time.

On Sunday, Salah will take on his former club Chelsea, where he was handed just 19 appearances in two seasons, at Stamford Bridge.