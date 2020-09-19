Happy now, Jurgen? Liverpool set to snap up £41 million Diogo Jota after Klopp whined about Chelsea summer spree

Liverpool are set to continue splashing the cash by reportedly closing in on a £41 million ($53 million) move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota, despite manager Jurgen Klopp’s complaints over Chelsea’s spending spree.

According to reports, Jota is set to sign a five-year deal at Anfield pending a medical, while 18-year-old Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever is likely to head the other way in a deal that could be worth up to £13.5 million.

Jota has scored 44 goals and assisted 19 in 131 games for Wolves.

The 23-year-old’s expected arrival at Anfield will follow Thiago Alcantara’s switch from Bayern Munich on Friday.

The Reds will spend an initial £20 million on the Spaniard and could owe the German giants a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

Earlier in September, Reds boss Klopp aimed a dig at Chelsea for their spending this summer.

“Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world,” he said.

“For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth.”

Chelsea have splashed in excess of £200 million on a host of marquee signings this summer including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

However, while the Blues’ recent spending might seem excessive, the club’s transfer ban in the summer of 2019 saved them money on transfers last year, including the initial £89 million they received from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

They also recouped £58 million on Alvaro Morata in July this year when his stay with Atletico Madrid was made permanent.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he found Klopp’s comments “slightly amusing” and that many of Liverpool’s stars “came at a very high price.”

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the Reds’ starting lineup in their 4-3 win over Leeds United in the opening weekend of the season cost £356 million to assemble.

Liverpool will face off against Chelsea on Sunday in the first major clash of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Thiago could be in line to make his debut for the Reds, but the game will come too soon for Jota to feature.