OFFICIAL: Liverpool announce arrival of midfielder Thiago Alcantara for reported £25 million from Bayern Munich
The Anfield club confirmed the signing of the playmaker in a series of social media posts on Friday.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for…#ThiagoFriday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s2tOCvnHta— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2020
News had broken on Thursday that the two clubs, who have won six Champions League titles each, agreed on a £25 million deal, which is understood to be broken down as into a £20 million upfront payment with an extra £5 million in potential add-ons.
The 29-year-old, son of Brazilian 1994 World Cup winner Mazinho, has agreed personal terms with the Merseyside club which will see him wear the number 6 at Anfield, the same jersey he wore while at the German giants.
👀💪🏾 #YNWA@LFCpic.twitter.com/Tfv1IbSqJN— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
Thiago was instrumental in Bayern's treble-winning season last year, consisting of UEFA Champions League glory as well Bundesliga and DFB Pokal success, alongside former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho.Also on rt.com Premier League opinion: Is lack of transfer window activity a cause for concern for champions Liverpool?