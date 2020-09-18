OFFICIAL: Liverpool announce arrival of midfielder Thiago Alcantara for reported £25 million from Bayern Munich

Liverpool have wrapped up the signing of Thiago Alcantara from current Champions League holders Bayern Munich. The Spanish midfielder will join The Reds on a four-year-deal for a reported fee of £25 million.

The Anfield club confirmed the signing of the playmaker in a series of social media posts on Friday.

News had broken on Thursday that the two clubs, who have won six Champions League titles each, agreed on a £25 million deal, which is understood to be broken down as into a £20 million upfront payment with an extra £5 million in potential add-ons.

The 29-year-old, son of Brazilian 1994 World Cup winner Mazinho, has agreed personal terms with the Merseyside club which will see him wear the number 6 at Anfield, the same jersey he wore while at the German giants.

Thiago was instrumental in Bayern's treble-winning season last year, consisting of UEFA Champions League glory as well Bundesliga and DFB Pokal success, alongside former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho.