'It's sh*t': PSG star Ander Herrera says playing UEFA Champions League final was 'HORRIBLE' without fans

24 Aug, 2020 13:46
Criticism: Ander Herrera © AFP / Matthew Childs
Paris Saint-Germain star Ander Herrera may have found himself on the losing end of the UEFA Champions League final, but he seemed more upset about the experience of playing the showpiece finale in an empty arena.

Spanish midfielder Herrera didn't hold back in his criticism of Sunday night's final, which took place behind closed doors at Lisbon's Estadio de Luz.

PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern, with former PSG player Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal of the game as the football season came to a close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The success of the rearranged "Final Eight" tournament was praised by organizers, but Herrera said the game was missing a vital component without the fans present in the stadium.

"It's sh*t. Horrible, horrible," Herrera told Viaplay after the final.

"For me, fans are the key in this sport, the most important thing in football.

"I hope all the people making statements (praising the organization of the tournament) realize that football is for fans and without them we are nothing.

"Of course, this business had to continue because it's a big business. Even for people who were suffering, it's been a good escape for them to watch games, to watch football.

"But let's try to be responsible for everyone, let's try to finish this situation the best way possible first of all for the safety of everyone but second because we love football with fans."

