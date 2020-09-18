 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Don't blink: Kickboxer sets record with incredible SIX-SECOND KO in ONE Championship contest (VIDEO)

18 Sep, 2020 16:58
Get short URL
Don't blink: Kickboxer sets record with incredible SIX-SECOND KO in ONE Championship contest (VIDEO)
Capitan was wasting little time on his ONE Championship debut. © Instagram @onechampionship
ONE Championship's new signing Capitan Petchyindee Academy wasted little time in announcing himself as he starched his opponent just six seconds into their Super Series kickboxing contest in Bangkok.

Capitan, 27, landed a lightning right-hand on opponent Petchtanong Petchfergus not long after the pair had touched gloves, setting what the promotion hailed as a record-quick KO for its Super Series. 

Petchtanong, a six-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, was able to walk away under his own steam after the devastating strike, while social media were soon praising a 'KO of the year' contender from Capitan. 

The ONE Championship website reported that Capitan improved his career record to 141-40 with the win, suggesting that the three-time Muay Thai world champ could be set for a run at ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov, who hails from the Russian Republic of Dagestan. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies