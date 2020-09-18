Don't blink: Kickboxer sets record with incredible SIX-SECOND KO in ONE Championship contest (VIDEO)

ONE Championship's new signing Capitan Petchyindee Academy wasted little time in announcing himself as he starched his opponent just six seconds into their Super Series kickboxing contest in Bangkok.

Capitan, 27, landed a lightning right-hand on opponent Petchtanong Petchfergus not long after the pair had touched gloves, setting what the promotion hailed as a record-quick KO for its Super Series.

Petchtanong, a six-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, was able to walk away under his own steam after the devastating strike, while social media were soon praising a 'KO of the year' contender from Capitan.

🥊KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE🥊Capitan Petchyindee Academy demolishes former WBC World champion Petchtanong Petchfergus in 6 seconds!😱This might be the fastest KO in kickboxing history👀#ONEchampionship#ANewBreed3pic.twitter.com/Oo3W7BKJSD — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) September 18, 2020

The ONE Championship website reported that Capitan improved his career record to 141-40 with the win, suggesting that the three-time Muay Thai world champ could be set for a run at ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov, who hails from the Russian Republic of Dagestan.