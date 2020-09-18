Don't blink: Kickboxer sets record with incredible SIX-SECOND KO in ONE Championship contest (VIDEO)
Capitan, 27, landed a lightning right-hand on opponent Petchtanong Petchfergus not long after the pair had touched gloves, setting what the promotion hailed as a record-quick KO for its Super Series.
Petchtanong, a six-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, was able to walk away under his own steam after the devastating strike, while social media were soon praising a 'KO of the year' contender from Capitan.
🥊KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE🥊Capitan Petchyindee Academy demolishes former WBC World champion Petchtanong Petchfergus in 6 seconds!😱This might be the fastest KO in kickboxing history👀#ONEchampionship#ANewBreed3pic.twitter.com/Oo3W7BKJSD— Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) September 18, 2020
The ONE Championship website reported that Capitan improved his career record to 141-40 with the win, suggesting that the three-time Muay Thai world champ could be set for a run at ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov, who hails from the Russian Republic of Dagestan.