'I feel SORRY for your mom': FEUDING basketball WAG demands fans 'stay in their place' after husband is left out of All-NBA lineup

Kamiah Adams-Beal, the reality TV show wife of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, has shown significantly less restraint than her husband by reacting furiously to his omission from the All-NBA team and rowing angrily with fans.

Beal's exclusion from the team, in which sportswriters and broadcasters pick their best players from the NBA season, was one of the most contentious calls of the annual selection, making the shooting guard the only NBA player in history to miss out despite averaging at least 30 points and six assists per game.

While Beal playfully amplified posts supporting him for an outstanding season and congratulated Jayson Tatum, his close friend at the Boston Celtics who was selected for the third All-NBA team, his partner engaged in bitter exchanges with the public after making her views clear on Twitter.

"Bradley Beal is a f*cking All-Star and All-NBA," she wrote in capital letters, adding ten exclamations for the benefit of anyone unaware of her feelings after Beal was not named alongside the likes of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James in the lineup.

I’m not here to say who shouldn’t have made it. Not my place. HOWEVER I am here to and will CONTINUE to be VERY vocal on saying BRADLEY BEAL IS A F-ING ALL STAR AND ALL NBA!!!!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

I’m not even tryna argue with you lol I’m a big fan of Brad but his team success comes into account & no it’s not it’s fault but that’s the way it is 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Young Casanova💫 (@MettaWorldMack2) September 16, 2020

I’m not saying that it doesn’t play a role. All I’m saying is that it shouldn’t, all NBA is a individual accolade. Period. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

"Put some respect on his name. [He] has been undervalued and quite frankly disrespected far too long...them numbers don’t lie.

"And I don’t want to hear sh*t about 'the Wizards aren't winning, though.' All-NBA nba is an individual accolade. So miss me with the bullsh*t."

There was understandable surprise at the decision over the player who finished as the second leading scorer in the NBA last season, with a hefty average of 30.5 points per game for a team with an unimpressive 25-47 record that fell short of the playoffs.

No disrespect to your man's game but, that team is the reason why he can't shine the way you'd like him to. It's just the unfortunate truth. 🤷🏻‍♂️Enjoy your margarita... 🤗 — DoZay (@DoZay1) September 16, 2020

I don’t disagree with that statement at all! however, A teams record shouldn’t determine a players individual accolades. It isn’t all team nba. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

When players' girls think they can chime in on these things <<<<<<< https://t.co/dsLqKVIEfY — .-:-. (@ThisIsARebrand) September 16, 2020

When a “fan” with my husbands pictures as his profile pic thinks his opinion matters <<<<<<<<< — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

Ooooo that was a good one. 😂😂. Stay in a fans place. You seem as if you had failed hoop dreams. I get the frustration 😂 channel that energy elsewhere and you may accomplish something in life princess 😘 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

Adams-Beal went further when a fan with a photo of Beal as their profile picture observed that "players' girls think they can chime in on these things", mockingly firing back: "When a 'fan' with my husband's picture as his profile pic thinks his opinion matters."

The mother of Beal's two sons, who appeared on TV show 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' when she was in a relationship with rapper Lil' Fizz, told another respondent: "I feel sorry for your mom.

"What an embarrassment you are. And nerve struck? I think not – I just don’t respect a p*ssy who can’t [name me] when speaking on me."

I love @KamiahAdams !! Ride or die — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 17, 2020

Beal owns a beauty and health company, 'XO by Kamiah', and has the motto "be the change you wish to see in the world" at the top of her Instagram page, which is followed by more than 830,000 accounts.

She marked her five-year anniversary with Beal last month by telling him: "I'm so thankful...for your love, patience, kindness, for our union, for your friendship, protection, for you."

Beal responded to her outburst over the All-NBA team by professing his "love" for her and calling her his "ride or die".

The 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his eight-year senior career with the Wizards and was named in the NBA All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019.