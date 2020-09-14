‘MONKEY SON OF A B*TCH!’ Neymar accuses Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez of racism after mass brawl leads to 5 red cards

Neymar has shockingly claimed he was the victim of racial abuse from rival Alvaro Gonzalez, in a series of emotionally-charged tweets following the PSG forward's sending off when VAR caught him slapping the Marseille defender.

The world's most expensive player was given his marching orders after a VAR review showed him slapping Gonzalez across the head during a mass brawl in injury time of PSG's 1-0 defeat to Marseille at Parc de Princes.

The Brazilian's sending off brought the match total to five red cards, after PSG teammates Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, and Jordan Amavi, Dario Benedetto for Marseille, were also sent for an early bath.

After the game, Neymar claimed he was simply retaliating to racist abuse from Spanish centre back Gonzalez, as the two were seen engaging in a heated verbal exchange during the fracas.

"Look at the racism. That's why I hit him," the 28-year-old, who was returning from coronavirus quarantine after testing positive for the disease, tweeted. "The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face.

"It's easy for VAR to show my 'aggression'. Now I'd like them to show the image of the racist who called me a 'MONKEY SON OF A BITCH'. I'd really like that!"

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record €222 million, has received support online, despite there being no immediate evidence available to corroborate his claims.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said in his post-match interview, "[Neymar] told me it was a racist insult, but I didn't hear anything on the pitch". Opposition manager Andre Villas-Boas said: "There is no place for racism in football but I don't think that was the case. We'll have to look at it."

In response, Gonzalez asked "what racism" when asked about the incident, and then posted a photo on Twitter surrounded by teammates boarding a plane back to the south of France.

"There is no place for racism. Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today. Allez l'OM Thanks family," he tweeted.

A Florian Thauvin volley on 31 minutes earned Marseille a first win over PSG since 2011, who now sit in 18th place after losing their opening two games of the season.