Holiday from hell: PSG fear Neymar could test POSITIVE for Covid-19 after star's vacation with infected teammates

Neymar faces an anxious wait to see whether he has the Covid-19 after two teammates of the most expensive footballer of all time, Angel di Maria and Leo Paredes, tested positive upon returning from an Ibiza holiday with him.

Midfielders Di Maria and Parades have gone into isolation after they were found to be positive following a trip to the Spanish island as part of a party that included six Paris Saint-Germain players, including Neymar, playmayker Ander Herrera, forward Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

PSG are yet to announce the result of further tests carried out on their squad since their return to training, but the Brazil striker is clearly at risk as a consequence of his trip to the Spanish island after the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich last month.

Under French Football Federation rules, the reigning French champions could be forced to postpone the first match of their new season, scheduled to take place at Lens on September 10, should four of their stars return positive tests.

Icardi's wife and sometimes-agent, Argentinean presenter and showgirl Wanda, pictured Neymar embracing her husband as part of a tightly-huddled group shot in a bar with Costa Rica keeper Navas and his spouse, model and Instagram personality Andrea Salas.

Icardi is the most likely player to test positive next among the squad, according to ESPN reporter and French football expert Julien Laurens.

Paris's last campaign was suspended when the French government announced the premature end of the season for elite football as a result of the pandemic on April 28.

Neymar has appeared to end speculation over his future by committing to seeing out his current contract, which ends in 2022, at the club he joined for a world record $259 million in 2017.

The flamboyant 28-year-old used Instagram, where he has more than 141 million followers, to picture himself lounging on a boat with friends at the weekend.

He is also reported to have spoken to former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi about joining him in Paris in a possible attempt to sway his fellow forward as he ponders his next move after handing in a transfer request at the Spanish club.