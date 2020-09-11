‘They still owe me 3 SHEEP’: Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about winning bet on Ismailov-Emelianenko fight

His fans consider him the GOAT, but UFC 155lbs champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won three sheep after betting friends that Russian MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov would beat veteran Alexander Emelianenko in their July fight.

"They still owe me three sheep for your fight. The person who should give me the rams will explain everything to you. I bet three rams on your win, saying that you will not just win, but will dominate the fight,” Nurmagomedov told Ismailov.

READ MORE: ‘Most important victory of my life': UFC champ Khabib guides cousin Usman to win at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov memorial event (VIDEO)

Two months ago, Ismailov overcame a near-50-pound weight difference to defeat Emelianenko in their showdown at Absolute Championship Akhmat (AKA) 107 in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Also on rt.com 'Come out strong and finish': Usman Nurmagomedov keeps Abdulmanap's spirit in mind ahead of Memorial Tournament (VIDEO)

With that win, Ismailov extended an impressive 11-fight unbeaten streak stretching back to 2014, but hinted, however, he was close to the end his career after his remarkable fight against Emelianenko.

Stepping up from middleweight and giving away 49 pounds (22kg) to his rival, Ismailov nonetheless overpowered the 38-year-old Emelianenko across three rounds, before the referee finally stopped the action at 3 minutes and 25 seconds of the third round.