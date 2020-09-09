'Come out strong and finish': Usman Nurmagomedov keeps Abdulmanap's spirit in mind ahead of Memorial Tournament (VIDEO)

"GFC 28: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memorial Tournament" takes place Wednesday night in Moscow, and one of the stars, Usman Nurmagomedov, revealed what his uncle would have told him ahead of his big fight.

Undefeated Usman has a record of 10-0, and will look to keep his perfect professional record going when he takes on Svyatoslav Shabanov in a three-round lightweight bout.

And, after tipping the scale at a ready 155 pounds for the fight, he was asked what Abdulmanap would have said to him before his fight, Usman explained the advice he's received from his uncle before all of his prior matchups.

"Salam Aleykum, everyone," he said, addressing the crowd at the weigh-ins while wearing a t-shirt bearing a photo of his late uncle.

"Like always, he'd tell me to come out strong and finish."

Usman has been tipped for big things, with no less a figure than Khabib's own manager suggesting that Usman's achievements in the sport could potentially surpass even those of the current UFC lightweight champion.

Also on rt.com 'He's a BETTER version of Khabib': MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says Usman Nurmagomedov can OUTSHINE his UFC champion cousin (VIDEO)

"The guy to really look out for right now that nobody knows about is Usman Nurmagomedov — Khabib’s younger brother [cousin]," he said.

"He’s 10-0, all finishes. He’s an absolute killer. He’s a Muay Thai specialist and he’s Khabib’s brother, you understand? If you have the same blood as Khabib, you have good wrestling.

"I’m telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib. I’m telling you, people should watch for him. He’s an absolute killer. He’s got it all. He’s got the striking, he’s got the grappling, he’s got the jiu-jitsu, he’s got the look, he’s got the swagger."