'May the strongest man win': Khabib Nurmagomedov wishes fighters good luck ahead of event named in his father's honor (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared on stage at the weigh-ins as the fighters stepped on the scale for a special co-promoted fight night in his father's honor.

Khabib helped to broker an agreement between Russian MMA promotions Gorilla Fighting Championships (GFC) and Fight Nights Global to host a special event.

"GFC 28: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memorial Tournament" takes place Wednesday in Moscow, and will feature some of the top names from both promotions as the two promotions join forces for an event Khabib said will become an annual event on the Russian MMA calendar.

Taking to the stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins in Moscow, the undefeated UFC champion addressed the crowd and media in attendance, saying, "First of all I'd like to thank GFC and Fight Nights (Global) for organizing this event in the memory of my father.

"This was originally his idea to have a cross-promotion fight event. It didn't quite work out, but the main event will be champion versus champion.

"I'd like to thank the media for coming out and supporting us. Thank you to Moscow's government for working with us. Thank you to all the sponsors.

"I'd like to wish all the fighters luck and no injuries tomorrow. May the strongest man win."

The night's main event will feature a battle for the vacant Fight Nights Global middleweight title, as GFC interim middleweight champion Dauren Ermekov takes on Fight Nights Global contender Vladimir Mineev.