'It's absolutely not interesting to me': Khabib says he doesn't care about a Conor McGregor rematch after DOMINATING first meeting

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was once again asked his thoughts on a potential rematch with Irish rival Conor McGregor and, once again, the undefeated Russian star said he wasn't interested in a return bout.

Speaking to Sport Express, Khabib fielded a barrage of questions on a variety of topics, but he seemed almost disinterested in his response to the latest question about a second fight with McGregor.

Khabib finished McGregor via fourth-round neck crank at UFC 229 back in October 2018 to retain his UFC 155-pound title and extend his undefeated record.

The heated nature of their rivalry heading into their fight in Las Vegas, coupled with the ugly scenes that followed when brawls broke out inside and outside the octagon, means the pair have been constantly linked with a rematch.

But the prospect of a return fight with McGregor offers little for Khabib, who declared himself uninterested by a rematch.

"It's absolutely not interesting to me," he said.

"Of course, there is always some degree of probability. I have a challenger in front of me (Justin Gaethje). He's respected, strong and active. I don't even think about (McGregor)."

Khabib then made direct reference to the first meeting between the pair when, after a build-up full of McGregor trash talk, Khabib made the Irishman quit in the championship rounds after dropping the noted striker with a right hand in the previous stanza.

"Everything that needed to be done, I did on October 6, 2018," he stated.

"And what they say in the media, it does not bother me at all. I proved that, as a fighter inside the cage, he could not offer me any resistance."