'The King of Clay' is back: Rafael Nadal announces return to tennis following SEVEN-MONTH hiatus

With the clay court season just around the corner, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is getting ready to take the center stage again, announcing his return to the sport following a seven-month break.

The 34-year-old confirmed his participation in the upcoming Italian Open, one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay.

The 12-time French Open champion, who is eyeing yet another Grand Slam title on clay, said he would be happy to go to Rome next week to defend the trophy he took last year.

“The Foro Italico is always a special place for me and even more so this year as it will be my first tournament following a long period without playing,” Nadal said in a video which was shared by the event organizers.

The world number two, who chose to withdraw from the ongoing US Open due to safety concerns, has been training at his tennis academy in his hometown of Manacor.

According to the tournament organizers, the draw will include 19 of the world’s top 20 male players, with the exception of Roger Federer who has been injured.

US tennis legend Serena Williams is also on the list of women entrants. However, she has not yet confirmed plans to travel to Europe.

The Italian Open will kick off on Monday, just one day after the US Open final and one week before the French Open.