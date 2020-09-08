‘Just taking it a day at a time’: Serena Williams unsure if she’ll play in French Open after spectators confirmed at Roland Garros

Serena Williams said she has not yet decided whether to play at this year’s French Open following confirmation that a limited number of spectators will be allowed into the stadiums at Roland Garros.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), the French Tennis Federation confirmed on Monday up to 11,500 fans will be allowed into Roland Garros when the competition begins on September 27, while players will have to stay at one of two designated hotels.

“If there are fans, then we should be able to stay elsewhere,” Williams said, per BBC Sport.

“That's interesting, because there is no private housing but there's fans. I'm super conservative because I do have some serious health issues.

Also on rt.com Ton up: Serena Williams defeats Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals and claim century of wins at Arthur Ashe Stadium

“I try to stay away from public places, because I have been in a really bad position in the hospital a few times. So I don't want to end up in that position again.

“I'm going to have to make the best decision for my health. Maybe it will be good for me to talk to the organizers just to see how that works with the crowd and how we will be protected.”

Williams was hospitalized after a pulmonary embolism - a blood clot in her lungs - in 2011 and again in 2017, when she suffered another clot following the birth of her daughter Olympia.

The American is currently competing in the U.S. Open and has reached the quarter-finals in New York, but the tournament is being held without spectators.

Women’s world No. 1 and defending French Open champion Ashleigh Barty - who also elected to skip the U.S. Open - announced on Tuesday that she would be pulling out of the competition due to concerns over her health and preparation.

Also on rt.com 'It has been a challenging year': Women's No. 1 Ash Barty pulls out of French Open and says she'll skip ENTIRE European season

Precautions will be put in place in Paris by the French Tennis Federation, however, including the division of Roland Garros into three separate zones to keep fans apart.

The two biggest courts, Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen, will be allowed to host up to 5,000 spectators each, while 1,500 will be able to watch the action at court Simonne Mathieu.

Spectators aged 11 and older will be required to wear facemasks, while there will also be regular testing for players and others entering the Roland Garros bubble.

Despite her concern regarding the decision to have all players restricted to staying in two hotels, Williams praised the organizers’ efforts.

“I'm just taking it a day at a time," she said.

“I was hoping to stay at my apartment in Paris. I feel the French, they are doing the best that they can.

“So I can't point fingers and tell them what to do, because I'm not running the tournament.”