‘I’m here and ready’: Anthony Joshua calls for Tyson Fury fight, says rival should ‘retire soon’

Heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua has suggested rival Tyson Fury should consider retirement in the near future, but not before a unification fight between the two.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO belt holder said:

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I'm here and ready. I've built myself into this position.”

Joshua regained his titles last December after a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. six months prior, the only loss of his career in 24 bouts.

The 30-year-old’s next outing in the ring will be against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, whom he is expected to face in December.

After that he is eager to face Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will meet each other for the third time after the former took the latter’s WBC title when they fought in February.

“I'll challenge Fury, I'll challenge Wilder,” Joshua added.

“These guys aren't the biggest names that I've fought on my record anyway. They are just another heavyweight.

“Look at my record. They are not the best fighters that I have challenged.

“When they are ready, I'm here to fight.”

Joshua stopped heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko with an 11th-round knockout in 2017, although Fury also came out on top against the Ukrainian two years prior.

As for Wilder, he was unbeaten in 43 fights before his loss to Fury.

Fury, 32, is only 14 months older than Joshua, so retirement doesn’t seem too likely in the immediate future, particularly given the success he’s had since returning to the sport from a three-year hiatus in 2018.

The Englishman has only failed to win one of his 31 career fights - his dramatic draw in his first meeting with Wilder - so he’ll be an enormous threat to Joshua if and when the pair finally face off in the squared circle.

“I haven't got fear of Fury,” Joshua said.

“Whether he's got a better chin than me, a better jab than me, whether he's all of this stuff that people say. So be it. Let me go in there and prove myself. Show you who I am and what I can do.”

Joshua will need to get past Pulev unscathed first, though.

Given “The Cobra” has only lost once in his 29 bouts - against Klitschko back in 2014 - that’s hardly a foregone conclusion, particularly since Joshua lost his aura of invincibility against Ruiz.