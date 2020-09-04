'Big SH*THOUSE': Tyson Fury vows to KO WWE champion Drew McIntyre in mega crossover fight (VIDEO)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he wants to add another world title to his trophy cabinet after issuing a callout to Scotland's WWE champion Drew McIntyre, vowing to "swing him around that ring".

'The Gypsy King' Fury, of course, is not stranger to the WWE having taken on Braun Strowman as part of the company's 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia last October, but it seems that the heavyweight champ has some unfinished business inside the squared circle.

Fury and McIntyre have engaged in a social media back and forth in recent days, with the Scot saying that he is going "to kick that shiny bald head off that dad bod of yours", as well as calling the undefeated heavyweight boxer a "fraud".

This led WWE executive Triple H to state that the two men should settle their differences in the ring - something which Fury says that he is more than open to.

"Big Drew," Fury said in a Twitter video clip. "Big sh*thouse Drew. Listen, contact my people Nick Khan and let’s get it on. Get Triple H or Vince to contact Nick and let’s get this fight over the line.

"I’m going to grab your hair and swing you around. You’re going to get knocked the F out!"

"Never mind Claymore, you're going to get knocked the F out by the Gypsy King. That's my promise, mush."

Every time I thought this video was about to end you carried on 😴 The only thing your doing with that fist is tickling my chin you big feather duster. I'm going to kick that shiny bald head off that dad bod of yours. @tripleh do us all a favor & have a word with this fraud https://t.co/Z5DRB2iFRP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 2, 2020

It is a threat that Fury seems capable of delivering on. He last competed in February where he earned a 7th round TKO win against the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder, but with the contracted trilogy bout between the two heavyweights seemingly up in the air given the ongoing impact of coronavirus on global sport it appears that Fury may have a few openings in his schedule.

His single bout in the WWE to date last year against Strowman ended in a KO victory for the Manchester man - something he clearly feels he can repeat in a renewed 'Battle of Britain' against the first-ever Scottish WWE champion.