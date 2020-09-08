‘She will never compete again’: Russian figure skating expert says Alina Zagitova’s career is OVER

Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova has said she predicted Alina Zagitova’s retirement a year ago, despite the skater’s assurances that she would return to the ice following a short break.

Last year the reigning world and Olympic champion put her professional career on pause, explaining that she needed a respite following intense seasons which saw her earn every possible prize and award.

Commenting on Zagitova’s abrupt decision to take a break, Tarasova suggested that the prominent skater had retired, despite her vowing to come back to sport.

One year after announcing the hiatus, Zagitova was expected to resume her competitive career, as she was among the skaters presenting their new programs at the pre-season Test Skate in Moscow.

Hopes of seeing Zagitova back in action were dashed, however, after it was revealed that she will host the ‘Ice Age’ TV show on Russia’s Channel One.

Reacting to Zagitova’s decision to make her debut as a TV presenter, Tarasova reminded that she predicted her retirement a year ago.

"You’d better ask her coaches about her future plans. As for me, I voiced my opinion a year ago and it hasn’t changed since then.

"When she announced a career break I said that she would never compete again. I’m still confident she will not return,” the famed coach said.

The 18-year-old skater will host the popular skating show on Russian television, together with 2002 Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin, who has anchored ‘Ice Age’ since 2013.

She hasn’t officially confirmed her retirement, but with every missed season her highly anticipated comeback becomes less and less realistic.