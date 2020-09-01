No competitive season! Olympic champion Alina Zagitova to host TV show instead of skating

The highly anticipated comeback of reigning world and Olympic champion has been delayed again after it was revealed that the skater will host the ‘Ice Age’ TV show on Russia’s Channel One.

The 18-year-old will make her debut as a presenter of the popular skating show on Russian television.

The famed athlete initially refused the ‘Ice Age’ offer and planned to resume her competitive career.

But having agreed to host the show, which will be aired every week, Zagitova will likely not have enough time to take part in local and international figure skating events.

Zagitova will co-host the program with 2002 Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin, who has anchored it since 2013.

‘Ice Age’ is the Russian equivalent of the American reality competition ‘Skating with the stars,’ which features performances by prominent figure skaters who team up with celebrities. Every week the pair with the lowest scores from the judges and the fewest number of viewer votes are eliminated from the show.

Last year, Zagitova put her career on hold, explaining she needed a break from competitions. She promised to return to the ice when she feels ready to perform at the highest level.