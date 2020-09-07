The new Galacticos? Real Madrid linked with big-money trio Mbappe, Haaland and Camavinga

Real Madrid are set to be very busy in 2021, as they’re reportedly planning to splash a combined $342 million on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

According to ABC (via FourFourTwo translation), the Spanish giants are aiming to recruit the young trio in a sensational sweep next year.

Mbappe, who is said to have turned down multiple attempts made by PSG to extend his contract in Paris, will have just one year remaining on his deal next summer.

The 21-year-old has helped the Parisians win Ligue 1 in each of his three seasons at the club as well as claiming seven other honors, racking up 90 goals and 51 assists in the process.

Haaland, 20, only signed for Dortmund in January after he burst onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg.

The striker notched an incredible 44 goals in 40 games for the two clubs last season, including 10 strikes in eight UEFA Champions League matches.

Real attempted to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following his 2018 departure to Juventus by signing Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic last year, but both players endured difficult debut campaigns at the Santiago Bernabeu.

An injury-hit season meant Hazard made just 22 appearances in all competitions and found the net just once. Meanwhile, Jovic scored twice in 27 games, having started just eight of them.

The arrivals of Mbappe and Haaland would go a long way to restoring the firepower that Ronaldo brought to the Spanish capital.

As for Camavinga, he has established himself as a first-team regular by repeatedly impressing since making his debut for Rennes last year at the age of 16.

The 17-year-old has earned his first call-up to France’s senior side and could make his debut on Tuesday if he features in their UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.