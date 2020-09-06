'I guess it's a nice feeling to be worth so much': Jadon Sancho staying 'patient' as Manchester United rumors resurface

Jadon Sancho says he is remaining 'patient' amid renewed rumors of a move to the Premier League with Manchester United after reports that talks for the Borussia Dortmund star are deadlocked over a reported fee of £108 million.

The on-off transfer for Sancho, who is considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in European football, appeared to be dead in the water last month after a deadline imposed by the German club passed with an accord being reached between the two clubs.

But, with a little over three weeks remaining in the English transfer window, reports from Germany state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to make a renewed bid to secure the English international's services.

Also on rt.com 'The decision is final': Borussia Dortmund slam door on Jadon Sancho's big-money move to Manchester United

Sancho joined the Bundesliga side from Manchester City in 2017 for the relatively small fee of £8 million ($10.6 million) but Dortmund have remained steadfast in the face of what would be a significant financial windfall for the club.

Sancho has resisted any temptation to hand in an official transfer request to force a move to Old Trafford, but recent comments from the youngster suggest that he has been keeping a watchful eye on the speculation.

"I guess it’s a nice feeling to be worth so much, but again, I don’t really look at it that much," Sancho told SoccerBible.

"I feel like everything is a process. So you’ve got to be patient in what you do. Obviously I took a massive risk coming to Germany. I had a lot of people doubting me saying why are you leaving City, but I just felt like it was the right time for me.

"It’s about patience. You can’t rush things. Everything happens for a reason. If it was meant to be this year that I broke through, then I’d be more than happy. I’m still young at the end of the day.

"But obviously I was lucky enough that I had the coaches that had faith in me, and they took a chance. The last few years have gone so quick for me and I’m enjoying the journey."

Sancho has long been identified as Manchester United's chief target in the summer transfer window, with his ability to both score and create goals considered a major asset for a side that improved significantly in the second part of last season following the signing of Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Greenwood, who earned his first international cap for England this weekend, also impressed last season as he forced his way into Solksjaer's starting eleven but is it thought a big ask for player of his age (18) to shoulder the weight of being a first-team player for an entire campaign.

For now, though, Sancho says he is focusing on factors he can control.

"For me, I just focus on my football," he said.

"I just want to do what’s best for my team and win titles at the end of the day."