'I love playing with this lot': Jadon Sancho deals further blow to Manchester United as he details Bundesliga plan for next season

Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho appears doomed to failure after the English youngster spoke for the first time to say he is looking forward to next season after the club's sporting director declared the deal dead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been linked with a big money transfer for the player considered to be one of the sport's top young prospects but reportedly balked at the £108 million ($141 million) asking price set by the German club.

The bespoke August 10 deadline set by Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc came and went this week with no sign of the impasse between the parties being overcome, leading to Zorc declaring to the media that the transfer was dead in the water.

"We plan with Sancho," Zorc announced.

"He'll be playing with us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all questions."

Dortmund's aggressive stance on the matter led to speculation that the player may potentially submit a transfer request to attempt to force his club's hand to oversee a transfer, but recent comments from the player suggest that he is content to stay in Germany, for now at least.

"I love playing with this lot," Sancho said after turning out for Dortmund in a pre-season game in Switzerland on Wednesday.

"It's a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I'm really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

"I joined when I was 17 - some of the lads are the same age. I've been there and done that. I can guide them in what's good and what isn't. I can hopefully motivate them as well."

It remains to be seen if there will be further twists and turns in this transfer saga but, with the player seemingly not agitating to return to England just yet, Manchester United and their executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, have reportedly begun running the rule over some transfer alternatives including Barcelona duo Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati.