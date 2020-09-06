 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BOOM! Watch Russian featherweight Askhab Zulaev FLATTEN his opponent with HUGE right hand at ACA 110 (VIDEO)

6 Sep, 2020 09:54
Knockout win: Askhab Zulaev
Russian MMA promotion ACA has been producing spectacular fights, and spectacular finishes, for years, and their latest event, ACA 110, didn't disappoint as unbeaten featherweight prospect Askhab Zulaev scored a huge knockout win.

Lined up against Kyrgyzstan's Zhorabek Tesheboev, Zulaev faced a prospect with an identical 7-0 record to his own.

And as the fight progressed, the pair served up a thrilling, back-and-forth encounter. But the action came to a spectacular end early in the third and final round of their featherweight matchup as the pair both loaded up in an attempt to score a late knockout.

Teshaboev launched into a jumping knee attempt, but was met by a perfectly-timed overhand right by Zulaev that connected flush on Teshaboev's chin, knocking him out instantly.

It was a stunning knockout that left ACA commentators Bryan Lacey and Brad "One Punch" Pickett open-mouthed as Zulaev scored one of the most spectacular knockouts of the year.

Zulaev moves his undefeated career on to 8-0 and, with five of those wins coming by way of knockout, it's clear to see that anyone looking to take the Russian prospect's unbeaten record will do so at their own risk.

