 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Jorge Masvidal beware! You are next!': Michel Pereira sets sights on 'BMF' belt after another ACROBATIC UFC win (VIDEO)

6 Sep, 2020 09:39
Get short URL
'Jorge Masvidal beware! You are next!': Michel Pereira sets sights on 'BMF' belt after another ACROBATIC UFC win (VIDEO)
Late finish: Michel Pereira ©  UFC / Getty
After another dazzling performance in the Octagon on Saturday night, high-flying Brazilian UFC sensation Michel Pereira has become the latest fighter to take aim at Jorge Masvidal and his 'Bad Motherf*cker' belt.

Pereira, whose entry into the UFC was propelled by a viral video of his acrobatic style of fighting in early 2019, turned in a typically entertaining performance as he submitted Russia's Zelim Imadaev seconds from the end of the final round in Las Vegas. 

Also on rt.com 'Mad Ninja': Brazil's Michel Pereira leaves MMA fans stunned with spectacular moves (VIDEO)

The prelude to the finish displayed Pereira at his most exuberant: jumping knees, kicks off the cage, as well as Nate Diaz-style slaps and even Conor McGregor's infamous hands-behind-the-back taunt. 

The 27-year-old fighter is no carnival act, though, with the end of the fight – a suplex into a rear-naked choke submission – emphasizing both his talent and his fondness for the spectacular. 

And with the win, Pereira called for an uptick in competition - with one man in particular in his firing line.

"Dana White, Sean Shelby, I want the ‘BMF’ belt," he said in his post-fight interview.

"Jorge Masvidal beware! You are next!

"I came to give the show that I said I was going to give," Pereira said.

"I was ready for wherever that fight was going to go. I dance the way the music plays."

Also on rt.com 'I've had better fights than this!' Michel Pereira delivers stunning knockout in his UFC debut
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies