OFFICIAL: Abramovich gets his man as Kai Havertz completes move €100m-rated to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer announced on Friday that the 21-year-old had departed the club's HQ to finalize a long-anticipated switch to West London, which is set to be for an initial €80 million, rising to a potential €100 million with add-ons.
#DankeKaipic.twitter.com/FYVT1jy4fq— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) September 4, 2020
The forward joins countryman Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, England international Ben Chilwell, and former PSG captain Thiago Silva as fellow summer arrivals to Stamford Bridge.
