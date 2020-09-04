OFFICIAL: Abramovich gets his man as Kai Havertz completes move €100m-rated to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen

German wonderkid Kai Havertz has completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea in a reported €100 million move as Roman Abramovich continues his mammoth summer spending.

Bayer announced on Friday that the 21-year-old had departed the club's HQ to finalize a long-anticipated switch to West London, which is set to be for an initial €80 million, rising to a potential €100 million with add-ons.

The forward joins countryman Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, England international Ben Chilwell, and former PSG captain Thiago Silva as fellow summer arrivals to Stamford Bridge.

