Kai bye! Bayer Leverkusen announce Havertz has departed club HQ to iron out €100m Chelsea deal

Bayern Leverkusen have announced their star striker Kai Havertz has left the Bundesliga club's headquarters after talking to club bosses to iron out a €100m move to Chelsea as Roman Abramovich continues his summer spending spree.

"Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea," the club tweeted Friday, accompanying a picture of Havertz pulling two suitcases. "This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership."

ℹ️ Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership. pic.twitter.com/pjeAX7Aoe8 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) September 4, 2020

The Havertz saga is one of the most protracted transfers of the summer as the German forward has been expected to sign with The Blues for some time, and reports suggest the two clubs have finally agreed a 5-year-deal worth £72 million (€80 million)for the 21-year-old, with an extra €20 million in add-ons expected to take the final sum up to €100 million.

Bayer manager Peter Bosz has already admitted he doesn't expect the youngster to train with the German side again, alongside Kevin Volland who is on his way to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Havertz is set to join countryman Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, England international Ben Chilwell, and former PSG captain Thiago Silva as fellow summer arrivals to Stamford Bridge.