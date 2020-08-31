'People like Abramovich want to pay it': Kai Havertz 'not expected to train at Bayer' as club 'agrees' €80million move to Chelsea

Kai Havertz is no longer expected to train with Bayer Leverkusen according to head coach Peter Bosz as reports emerge of the player completing an initial €80 million to Chelsea as Roman Abramovich's continues his summer spending.

The Havertz saga is one of the most protracted transfers of the summer as the German forward has been expected to sign with The Blues for some time, and reports suggest the two clubs have finally agreed a 5-year-deal worth £72 million (€80 million)for the 21-year-old, with an extra €20 million in add-ons expected to take the final sum up to €100 million.

“I no longer expect Kai Havertz or Kevin Volland to train with us again,” said manager Bosz, who is also expected to lose Volland to Monaco.

"There are clubs and people, like Roman Abramovich in this case probably, who are able to and want to pay it. They will have calculated it well and Kai is not the only player joining Chelsea this summer."

That last part is particularly true. Havertz will be joining fellow German forward Timo Werner, Dutch-Moroccan Hakim Ziyech and England international Ben Chilwell as Roman Abromovich-owned West Londoners recover from a two-window transfer ban by FIFA and look to mount a title charge next season.

Former PSG captain Thiago Silva has also joined on a free transfer after becoming a free agent to tighten a leaky defence.

Havertz's deal will make him the most expensive player in Chelsea history, surpassing the club-record £71.6m paid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.