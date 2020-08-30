 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chelsea close in on Kai Havertz as Leverkusen star NO-SHOWS for pre-season fitness tests in Germany

30 Aug, 2020 17:32
Chelsea close in on Kai Havertz as Leverkusen star NO-SHOWS for pre-season fitness tests in Germany
Transfer target: Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz © Reuters / Lee Smith
Chelsea seem to be moving closer to securing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, with the German international opting not to attend his current club’s pre-season fitness testing sessions on Sunday.

The club’s first pre-season training session is due to get underway on Monday, with all players required to check in on Sunday for mandatory fitness tests.

However, Havertz was a notable absentee as the Leverkusen squad was put through their paces by the club’s fitness coaching staff.

Chelsea have long been considered the favorites to land the signing of Havertz, with the London club already making substantial investments in their playing lineup ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Bankrolled by Roman Abramovich’s millions, the Stamford Bridge side has already secured the signings of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech, plus French Under-21 defender Malang Sarr, Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell and Paris Saint-Germain center half Thiago Silva.

Blues boss Frank Lampard reportedly views Havertz as a crucial piece in his summer rebuild as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League next season.

And if Havertz’s absence from Sunday’s fitness tests in Germany is a sign that he’s about to join Lampard’s Stamford Bridge revolution, the Blues could head into the new campaign with a talented new-look squad that could challenge the established top two in 2020/21.

Chelsea kick off their Premier League season away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sept. 14.

