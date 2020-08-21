 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Anticipated comeback? Alina Zagitova to take part in pre-season 'Test Skate' event in Moscow

21 Aug, 2020 17:57
Alina Zagitova © Global Look Press / Raniero Corbelletti
Reigning world and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova might make a highly anticipated comeback at the pre-season 'Test Skate' event in Moscow which will bring together the country’s best skaters.

Zagitova’s participation in the non-competitive public showing was confirmed by the president of the Russian figure skating federation Alexander Gorshkov, who said that she will present her new programs along with other competitors who will fight for spots on the team.

The 18-year-old put her career on hold last year after finishing last in the ISU Grand Prix final, but promised to return to the ice as soon as she will be ready to compete at the highest level.

The skater’s fans who were encouraged by the news to see their idol back in action next month noticed, however, that she was not included on the list of skaters who will perform at the Cup of Russia stages, necessary for qualifying for the national championship.

Gorshkov said that the skater’s participation is still in question and her decision to resume her career will much depend on the upcoming performance at the 'Test Skate' next month.

