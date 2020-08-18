Proud figure skating queen Alina Zagitova displays diploma as Olympic champ hails her school
The 18-year-old shared a post on her Instagram, showing her school diploma and thanking her teachers for flexible approach and kind treatment.
READ MORE: ‘I want to see feminine, mature skating’: Elizaveta Tuktamysheva supports raising age limit in ladies events
“I have received my school diploma. I want to thank the general director of the Sambo-70 sports and education center Renat Layshev and his assistant manager Sergey Solomatin. I’m very grateful to all teachers for their flexible approach to education and for respecting my competitive schedule. You are the best school for a professional athlete,” Zagitova wrote.
The skater, who finished school this year, has entered the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism, where she will study journalism.
The athlete put her competitive career on hold in autumn 2019 after finishing last at the ISU Grand Prix final, losing to younger opponents with more complex technical content.
She hasn’t officially announced her comeback, but Zagitova is expected to perform at the pre-season Skate Test in Moscow, where all Russian skaters will present their new programs.Also on rt.com 'She should respect herself': Russian figure skating coach says Alina Zagitova will retire if beaten by younger rivals