Russia’s Karen Khachanov destroys compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov to reach US Open 3rd round

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov eased into the third round of the US Open, taking a solid win against unranked compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov who returned to the men’s tour after a three-year break caused by a hip injury.

Khachanov needed three sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-1) and less than two hours to book a spot in the third round of the tennis major.

In contrast to his first match at Flushing Meadows, where he was forced to play a five-set marathon, 11th seeded Khachanov got off to a brilliant start on Wednesday immediately breaking his opponent and creating a solid 2-0 lead.

The lower ranked and less experienced Kuznetsov, who was visibly nervous in the opening set, tried to regain his composure, but his efforts to reverse the course of the game appeared to be in vain, as Khachanov made one break to win the set 6-3.

The 24-year-old continued dominating on the court, dictating the pace of the game against Kuznetsov, who again lost his serve in the beginning of the second set.

The 2009 junior Wimbledon champion managed to return the break to tie the game at 3-3. However, this success turned out to be short-lived as Khachanov restored his lead to take the second set 6-4.

The holder of four ATP singles titles dispatched his rival in the third set, not allowing Kuznetsov to take just one game.

Khachanov progressed to the third round where he will face the winner of the tie between Richard Gasquet and Alex de Minaur.