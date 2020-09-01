'Sorry I ate in bed': Maria Sharapova reveals her own 'US Open bubble' as she lives it up in California (VIDEO)

Former world number one Maria Sharapova has revealed what her dream home might look like on Instagram, hailing a legendary architect and sending up the bubble at the US Open as she gets used to not competing at the tournament.

Sharapova made the last of her 13 senior appearances at the tournament last year, enduring the second of three consecutive first-round exits at Grand Slams before her retirement earlier this year.

That decision has given the energetic 33-year-old more time for the finer things in life alongside training, including art and design and food and drink.

"Thank you, mommy, for the organic peaches," she announced as she reported back on how her week had gone to her following of more than 2.6 million on Instagram. "Sorry I ate in bed."

Champion at Flushing Meadows in 2006, the Russian great marked her absence from the heavily restricted edition of this year's tournament by taking a photo of a box full of large yellow balls with smiley faces inked onto them, adding: "US Open bubble".

The "bubble" at this year's tournament refers to the protective isolation that has been imposed upon stars such as Sharapova's former rival, Serena Williams, while they take part during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharapova might have felt grateful for her decision to quit as she enjoyed no such worries, making fun of her dance moves next to blue balloons at a gender reveal party and adding: "Not mine."

She also declared her admiration for a book of homes designed by 92-year-old architect Ray Kappe during his legendary career, explaining that she had "spent the weekend researching" his work, as well as sampling "great seafood" at a restaurant in Inglewood.

Never far from her next workout, Sharapova then returned to sparring by donning boxing gloves again for a session on an American football field in the company of a coach.

A rowing machine became her platform for a move with her feet held over the back of her head in bands, demonstrating her flexibility and saying: "A gift. You're welcome."