UFC president Dana White says he'll DISAPPEAR on a 'Conor McGregor boat' after Khabib-Gaethje fight at UFC 254 (VIDEO)

UFC president Dana White says he wants to take off on a boat after having "successfully murdered" 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Cageside Seat ahead of this week's Contender Series event at the UFC Apex, White explained that the challenge of meeting the COVID-19 problems head-on and succeeding where so many thought he would fail will give him cause to celebrate once he returns to the United States following the promotion's second stint on "UFC Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC is expected to set up another one-month residency on Yas Island in October, culminating with UFC 254, which will be headlined by the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

It's a huge fight in what is turning out to be a huge year as the UFC's success during the pandemic has eclipsed the other big sports as the promotion has led the way in showing how to hold sporting events during the coronavirus era.

"I'm excited," he said.

"When you have a year that's so bad everywhere, such a negative, horrible, bad year, and you turn it around and you end up turning it into a great year (it's amazing).

"I don't want to get too cocky, and I don't want to talk any sh*t and not deliver, because we're not there yet, but on October 25 I'm going on a Conor McGregor boat somewhere and I'm f*cking disappearing for a few weeks.

"I will have successfully murdered this year, and it'll probably end up being the best year the company's ever had."