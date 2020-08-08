Dana White says talks with Floyd Mayweather are ongoing over future event, but insisted Conor McGregor is 'retired'

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather have done business before, with the colossal bout between "Money" and Conor McGregor, and now it looks like White is discussing another huge matchup with the boxing great.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White revealed that he and Mayweather remain in contact and a future combat sports event venture between the pair is still very much in the mix.

"Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth," White explained.

"We're still interested on both sides."

White was quick to shut down the suggestion of a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor, as the UFC president did what he has started to do a lot lately – overstate the fact that Conor McGregor announced his retirement.

Also on rt.com 'Nobody got behind me': Floyd Mayweather slams Conor McGregor over 'dance boy' racism row as boxing icon backs Black Lives Matter

"No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don't know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor's retired," White said.

"When I'm doing things right now and running business, I don't even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I'm not trying to make any fights for Conor.

"He is retired right now. He's not fighting. So, per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired."

Despite White's comments, the possibility of Mayweather facing anyone other than McGregor under a co-promoted Mayweather Promotions/UFC banner seems far-fetched, at best.

Of course, it remains to be seen if, or when, McGregor emerges from his retirement. But a megabucks rematch with Mayweather – a fight BOTH men have expressed an interest in – seems like just the matchup to bring him back.