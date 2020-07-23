'It would have to be worth it': Floyd Mayweather reveals talks are ongoing over ANOTHER exhibition fight in Japan in 2020 or 2021

Boxing great Floyd "Money" Mayweather may have been a part of some of the most lucrative fights in boxing history, but it seems he's willing to pull on the gloves again – if the price is right.

Mayweather confirmed that he is currently in talks over a ring return in either 2020 or 2021, with another exhibition bout being discussed in Japan.

The former five-division world champion revealed that he's in discussions with Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN FF, who promoted his fight with Japanese flyweight kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve 2018.

That fight was a one-sided mismatch, with Mayweather fighting a much smaller kickboxer under boxing rules and picking up an easy first-round TKO finish.

But aside from the easy win, the bout also gave Mayweather an easy payday, and it seems the American is keen to bank another, providing RIZIN FF can stump up the appropriate remuneration.

"We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021," Mayweather told Forbes.

"For now, I'm happily retired. You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling, right? Juice (has to be) worth the squeeze, no matter who the opponent is."

Mayweather's taste for big-money exhibition fan-friendly matchups started when he infamously came out of retirement in 2017 to take on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match that became the second-biggest pay-per-view fight in the history of the sport. It landed Mayweather an astronomical payday and extended his perfect professional record to 50-0.

But despite teasing the possibility of facing McGregor again one day, Mayweather said he wouldn't return the favor to his Irish adversary and compete with "The Notorious" under MMA rules.

"No [I won’t compete in MMA]," he stated.

"I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs... You don't fix what isn't broken, and my record isn't broken."