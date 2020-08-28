Money where your mouth is: Bellator champ Freire offers $1 MILLION bet to UFC boss Dana White that he can beat his best fighters

Bellator MMA lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire has challenged Dana White to a $1 million wager in which he states that he can beat any of the UFC president's top stars.

Freire, who defeated Michael Chandler last year to add the promotion's 155lbs title to the 145lbs championship he already held, responded to comments from White in which he said that he wasn't familiar with the Brazilian standout's achievements in the cage.

This came after White spoke of his interest in signing Chandler, who is now a free agent following the expiration of his Bellator deal, and prompted Pitbull to offer to put his money where his mouth is.

Any way works fine for me. I'm sure if @danawhite and the @UFC are open to it @BellatorMMA will let me go there fight their champions. I will even personally bet 1 million dollars with White that I win. How does that sound for an incentive? — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 23, 2020

The 33-year-old Freire has been a pro since 2004 and holds a 30-4 career record, including wins against Emmanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel, as well as last May's first-round TKO of Chandler.

Of course, it remains extremely unlikely that White would even consider the offer. The UFC president is unsurprisingly averse to complimenting fighters who compete in rival promotions and as much as he would presumably have faith in the two men that 'Pitbull' appears to be aiming his bark at - Alexander Volkanovski and Khabib Nurmagomedov - there is next to no chance that White would roll the dice in a cross-promotional bout.

I'll remember those words after I knock you out. Put your money where your mouth is @danawhite@ufc. Let's go @ScottCoker@BellatorMMAhttps://t.co/HJubTjTVIO — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 26, 2020

Nonetheless, Volkanovski, the UFC's featherweight kingpin, said that a fight against Freire would be "easy money".

Freire responded: "I'll remember those words after I knock you out. Put your money where your mouth is @danawhite @ufc."

The UFC have been extremely unwilling to entertain cross-promotional bouts in their recent history. Russian great Fedor Emelianenko's relationship with M1 Global soured the UFC's interest into signing him to a deal several years ago while in 2003, White entered UFC poster Chuck Liddell into a PRIDE tournament in Japan where he was defeated by Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.