Belarusian footballer suffers broken spinal bone after BRUTAL arrest by police during Minsk protests

FC Krumkachy Minsk midfielder Sergey Kazeka has been hospitalized after receiving severe injuries during brutal police detainment in the Belarus capital, which has been engulfed by protests.

The player is reported to have a fractured vertebrae and damaged kidneys after he and his teammate Pavel Rassolko were seized by police officers who were dispersing demonstrators in Minsk.

This is the moment FC Krumkachy #Minsk player Syarhey Kazeka (left) reportedly had a vertebrae fractured by police when arrested during protests in the Belarusian capital. Teammate Pavel Rassolko (right) was also detained, both accused of damaging a police car #Belaruspic.twitter.com/6WHc4PIZ0z — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) August 31, 2020

The players were accused of damaging a police car, however both denied any wrongdoing insisting they were returning from a training session when attacked by police officers.

The incident happened on Sunday, with both players being sent to a police department. However, less than 24 hours after detainment Kazeka was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The player was reported to have been escorted by police wearing handcuffs.

FC Krumkachy is in the Belarusian first division and sits third in the country's second division with a total 26 points after 14 games.