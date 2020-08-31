 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarusian footballer suffers broken spinal bone after BRUTAL arrest by police during Minsk protests

31 Aug, 2020 17:43
Sergey Kazeka © Instagram / fcshakhterby
FC Krumkachy Minsk midfielder Sergey Kazeka has been hospitalized after receiving severe injuries during brutal police detainment in the Belarus capital, which has been engulfed by protests.

The player is reported to have a fractured vertebrae and damaged kidneys after he and his teammate Pavel Rassolko were seized by police officers who were dispersing demonstrators in Minsk.

The players were accused of damaging a police car, however both denied any wrongdoing insisting they were returning from a training session when attacked by police officers.

The incident happened on Sunday, with both players being sent to a police department. However, less than 24 hours after detainment Kazeka was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The player was reported to have been escorted by police wearing handcuffs.

FC Krumkachy is in the Belarusian first division and sits third in the country's second division with a total 26 points after 14 games.

