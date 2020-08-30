'Finally some transfer movement!' Manchester United tipped to make BIG-MONEY move for Ajax star Donny van de Beek

With the on-off move for Jadon Sancho still seemingly at an impasse, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer looks set to kick off the summer spending at Old Trafford with a move for Ajax's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to reports.

Thus far it has been a summer of inactivity as far at Manchester United. The club's dogged pursuit of Sancho looks set to rumble on towards transfer deadline day while the club's fans continue to show their frustration at the club's management at board level.

The team finished third in the 2019-20 Premier League table, but the gap between United and Liverpool at the top of the table was an almighty chasm – 33 points – and major surgery to the playing staff is required to close the gap between the two longtime rivals.

Sancho, it is thought, could be a crucial cog in any attempt to do so, but Solksjaer has suggested that further reinforcements are required, with Ajax midfielder van de Beek identified by British media as one of his top transfer targets.

The 23-year-old van de Beek was central to the Eredivisie side's run to the Champions League semi-final a little over a year ago, and has since captured the eye of several of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona and Real Madrid known to be admirers of the 10-times capped international.

United look to have stolen a march on their rivals, however, after having made contact with Van de Beek's representatives about a move to Old Trafford. It is also hoped that their excellent relationship with Ajax's CEO – former United goalkeeper Eddwin Van Der Sar, will help ease through any potential deal.

Manchester United board know that Donny Van de Beek would like to join #MUFC. He’s ‘ready’ to open talks with Man United on personal terms - Donny knows his agents are in contact with the club by weeks. Official bid to Ajax still to be submitted. 🛑 #ManUnited#Ajax#VanDeBeekhttps://t.co/gmh1VsKJSc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

"There are indeed developments that keep him out of the selection," Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said of van de Beek's availability on Saturday.

"We will see what happens. We’ll make an announcement as soon as there’s some clarity.

"The fact that Donny did not play does indicate a direction. The request not to let him play did not come specifically from one side. We do that together. Agreements have been made about a possible transfer, and if that possibility arises you must also cooperate."

The inclusion of van de Beek in the Manchester United midfield would provide a further boost following the impact made by January signing Bruno Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer plots an unlikely assault on Liverpool's Premier League crown.

But in the short term, there is no doubt that fans will be happy to see their team open up their checkbook on the doorstep of the new Premier League season.