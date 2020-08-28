 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Taking a step back’: NHL goes NBA & postpones playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake shooting upon players’ request

28 Aug, 2020 01:41
Get short URL
‘Taking a step back’: NHL goes NBA & postpones playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake shooting upon players’ request
A worker cleans up water draped by the ice resurfacer before game three of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, August 26, 2020 © USA TODAY /Dan Hamilton
The National Hockey League (NHL) has followed the NBA’s lead and put games on hold until at least Saturday, saying that the move was meant to honor the victims of police shootings, such as Jacob Blake and George Floyd.

“After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled,” The NHL said in a joint statement with the franchise’s players association, the NHLPA.

The league said that the four games affected by the move would be played starting Saturday. The playing schedule, disrupted by the pause, will be adjusted “accordingly,” it noted.

The NHL said that it believes “much work” is to be done for the league to take on “an appropriate role” in the debate on “diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society

The move to put off the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday mirrors that of the NBA, which announced that no players would hit the court on Thursday either, as a boycott in the name of social justice continued into a second day.

While many have applauded the league’s decision to follow the footsteps of the basketball bosses and side with the players, critics of the decision argued that in rallying behind the victims of police shootings, “millionaire athletes” seemingly overlooked the plight of dozens of small business owners, who had their stores torched and ransacked during the riots spawned by the police shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Co-founder of the Federalist, Sean Davis, half-jokingly suggested that by “clearing the decks” for the evening, the NHL and other leagues might have unwittingly boosted the live audience for US President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention later on Thursday night.

Trump has previously denounced the NBA decision to postpone games, labelling the basketball league “a political organization” for its vocal support for the Black Lives Matter protests.

Also on rt.com Trump says NBA acting ‘like a political organization’ as ANOTHER day of games is canceled

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies