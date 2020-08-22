Grin and bear it! TEDDY BEAR goes viral after getting hit with foul ball in baseball game (VIDEO)
To combat the appearance of the vast, cavernous stadiums appearing like a ghost town some teams have taken to placing cardboard cutouts, posters - and even teddy bears - into the stands in place of regular, flesh and blood fans, leading to an especially comical moment after a foul ball drive from Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
The ball sailed into the stands, connecting flush with one of the teddy bears' heads - but no harm was done, with a sly grin never leaving the bear's face.
The incident predictably led to a torrent of social media puns, with one person writing that the bear had the "stuffing knocked out of him".
A teddy bear took a foul ball right off the head 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEYA7P1LOa— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 21, 2020
Got the stuffing knocked out of him— Chris White (@RomerosSoldier) August 21, 2020
We’re happy to report that T. Bear, despite feeling a little stuffy, has passed concussion protocol and will be ready for tonight’s game. His new seat neighbor grabbed a helmet out of his trunk as a precaution. cc: @MLB@Cut4pic.twitter.com/XVKBBnhXfA— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 21, 2020
Another said that he was missing the one "bear necessity" of the sport - a baseball glove.
Fortunately for the bear, A's president Dave Kaval confirmed that one of the sport's time-honored traditions will remain intact and the bear will get to keep the ball.
That'll be something to show off at his next picnic.Also on rt.com Un-bee-lievable: Swarm of bees delays MLB game after mass invasion (VIDEO)