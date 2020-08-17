'I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision': Simona Halep confirms she WILL NOT play at US Open

World No. 2 women's tennis player Simona Halep has followed in the footsteps of world No. 1 Ash Barty by opting out of the US Open tournament set to begin at the end of the month.

Halep explained her concerns before her participation in the Prague Open tournament in the Czech Republic, saying that she would delay her decision until after the tournament to see how US Open organizers planned to deal with the issue of COVID-19 protocols and travel issues surrounding the tournament.

Halep went on to capture the tournament title in Prague after declaring herself satisfied with the measures put in place by the tournament organizers in the Czech Republic.

But she has now decided that she will not play in the big tournament as Flushing Meadows

Also on rt.com Taking the plunge: Simona Halep makes a splash to celebrate victorious return at Prague Open (PHOTOS)

Now Halep has made her decision, and announced it to her followers on Twitter.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open," she began.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.

"I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."