 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I will be in complete isolation’: Kei Nishikori contracts COVID-19 ahead of US Open

17 Aug, 2020 11:27
Get short URL
‘I will be in complete isolation’: Kei Nishikori contracts COVID-19 ahead of US Open
Kei Nishikori © Global Look Press / David Kirouac
Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has said that his participation in the upcoming US Open is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the major event.

The world number 31 was training in Miami to get ready for the Western & Southern Open when he got infected with the contagious virus.

READ MORE: Taking the plunge: Simona Halep makes a splash to celebrate victorious return at Prague Open (PHOTOS)

The player turned to social media to announce the news, confirming he will have to pull out from the warm-up event in Cincinnati noting that he will be ‘in complete isolation’ during the quarantine.

I have some unfortunate news. This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive,” Nishikori wrote.

I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone,” he added.

The Japanese ace said he and his team members will be tested again on Friday before making updates regarding his US Open performance.

In 2014, Nishikori reached the US Open final beating Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic during his stunning run to title-decider at Flushing Meadows.

Last year, the 30-year-old was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round. He later underwent surgery on his right elbow which kept him out of play for almost a year.

Also on rt.com 'I can't even LOOK at my phone': World No. 116 player beats Serena Williams before admitting MASSIVE upset win was a 'dream'
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies