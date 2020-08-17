‘I will be in complete isolation’: Kei Nishikori contracts COVID-19 ahead of US Open

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has said that his participation in the upcoming US Open is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the major event.

The world number 31 was training in Miami to get ready for the Western & Southern Open when he got infected with the contagious virus.

The player turned to social media to announce the news, confirming he will have to pull out from the warm-up event in Cincinnati noting that he will be ‘in complete isolation’ during the quarantine.

“I have some unfortunate news. This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive,” Nishikori wrote.

“I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone,” he added.

The Japanese ace said he and his team members will be tested again on Friday before making updates regarding his US Open performance.

In 2014, Nishikori reached the US Open final beating Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic during his stunning run to title-decider at Flushing Meadows.

Last year, the 30-year-old was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round. He later underwent surgery on his right elbow which kept him out of play for almost a year.