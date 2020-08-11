 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Quad-jumping prodigy Alexandra Trusova to take up role of Juliet in first program since controversial split with coach (VIDEO)

11 Aug, 2020 11:27
Alexandra Trusova © Global Look Press / Yohei Osada
Russian figure skating’s rising star Alexandra Trusova will interpret the world-famous love story of Romeo and Juliet in the new free program created by her new coaching team under the guidance of Evgeni Plushenko.

The two-time Olympic champion – who promised to improve Trusova’s choreography, which has been the skater’s weak point – shared a short video from a training session, revealing the newly staged Shakespeare-themed routine.

4Lutz-3Toe loop from the free program ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by Alexandra,” Plushenko wrote. “First part ‘Kissing You’ by Craig Armstrong, second part ‘[Come,] Gentle Night’ by Abel Korzeniowski, third part “Montagues and Capulets” by Richard Clayderman.”

The first skater in history to land a quad at an international event, Trusova has been constantly criticized for her lack of artistry and noticeable focus on jumping elements.

Plushenko started working with Trusova in May and has said he will try to raise the level of her choreography while also focusing on polishing her impressive quad-jumping skills.

The European bronze medalist sensationally parted ways with her famed coach, Eteri Tutberidze, switching to Plushenko, explaining that she wanted to train under the specialist, who himself solidly landed multiple quadruple jumps during his career.

In July, another of Tutberidze’s skaters, Alena Kostornaia, who won all her major events last season, followed in Trusova’s footsteps and joined her at Plushenko’s figure skating academy.

