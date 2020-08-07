NFL star DeAndre Baker potentially facing 10 YEARS in prison after formally being charged with armed robbery

The New York Giants' star cornerback DeAndre Baker is potentially facing a minimum prison sentence of 10 years after being formally charged with armed robbery following an alleged incident at a house party in May.

Baker, 22, was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm related to an alleged incident at an illegal dice gambling game in Florida in which Baker, along with Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks, is accused of directing an unidentified man in a red mask to intimidate partygoers with a firearm.

It is also alleged that Baker was complicit in stealing designer watches and cash from multiple attendees.

Both players left the scene shortly afterward but soon handed themselves in to authorities once their names were linked to the incident.

Dunbar has not been charged due to "insufficient evidence".

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has hit out at the charge on social media, claiming that the police are using the testimony of "admitted liars" and has promised to make a formal statement about the case to the media at a later date.

"Disgusting, and no I won't hold back on behalf of this young man," Cohen wrote.

"To charge a young man based on admitted liars' testimony is why we need a change in Broward from the old guard."

From DeAndre Baker’s lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/C8x90CrYEG — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 7, 2020

He continued, promising to "expose the hypocrisy at the case filing level, the way the office of the state attorney 'teamed up' with these convicted felons and offered them to come in and explain why they changed their stories multiple times without fear of prosecution."

Baker remains on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List while he is under investigation in the case. The Giants released kicker Aldrick Rosas after he was charged with misdemeanors related to a supposed involvement in a hit and run incident in June.

It means that Baker, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, could well be set for a release of his own now that he has been formally charged.